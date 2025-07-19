The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has threatened legal action against the Ogun State Government and the family of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, over what it described as a violation of traditional burial rites for Yoruba monarchs.

The council alleged that the late monarch, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, was buried in line with Islamic rites in disregard of the laws of the state and established customs of the Yoruba people.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan, ICIR President, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, cited previous judicial pronouncements which affirmed that the burial of Yoruba traditional rulers must be carried out in accordance with customary practices rather than foreign religious rites. He expressed dismay over the development, noting that the burial arrangement for the late Oba Adetona contravened Part 8, Section 55, Sub-section ii of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law.

Fakayode praised the Osugbo Confraternity, which is traditionally responsible for performing the final rites on any Awujale, for their restraint and patience despite being prevented from discharging their duties. He described their conduct as reflective of the teachings of Òrúnmìlà, saying, “This moment reminds us that the gentleness of a lion is not a sign of weakness but a testament to wisdom and strength, as the proverb ‘Yíyọ́ ẹkùn tójó kọ́’ teaches us.”

The ICIR president insisted that the burial controversy goes beyond the passing of a single monarch. “Any actions contrary to this judgment and the laws of the land are a blatant disregard for the customs and traditions that have been the cornerstone of our heritage,” he said. “This issue transcends a mere burial rite; it represents a challenge to the very fabric of our culture. It is part of a larger agenda to erode the cultural practices that have defined us for generations, a strategic plan towards the annihilation of our race by invaders whose descendants are now pursuing their fathers’ agenda.”

He called on the sons and daughters of Ijebu-Ode, as well as the wider Yoruba nation, to stand firm in the defence of their traditions. “The institution of Obaship is not only sacred but also a collective heritage that demands respect. Our diversity is our strength, and our differences are what make our culture so rich and vibrant,” he noted, while condemning the alleged disrespect shown to the Osugbo Confraternity by the family of the late Oba, government officials, and security agencies during the burial.

The council’s legal representative, Barrister Opeodu, also addressed the media, stating that the actions of the family of the late monarch, the Ogun State Government, and the law enforcement agencies in the state constitute “a threat to democracy and an infringement on the fundamental rights of traditional believers to practice their religion.” He argued that the events surrounding Oba Adetona’s burial amounted to “an aberration of the extant law regarding the installation and burial of Obas and chiefs, and a slide towards lawlessness.”

According to him, “The Islamic clerics, led by the Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode, violated the law of the land and demonstrated lawlessness in their conduct. The traditional institution is lawful and guided by clear legal and cultural frameworks, unlike what was displayed. We will take appropriate legal steps to seek remedy and prevent future violations.”

