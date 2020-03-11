Turkish Airlines has suspended all flights to-and-from Nigeria due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s first index case of the novel COVID-19, a passenger of Italian origin, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, via Turkish Airlines.

The government thereafter launched a search for the other passengers on the flight with the Italian, who is currently in isolation in Lagos, and released the names of the missing passengers.

However, the airline said in a statement that it would refund passengers who already booked its flights.

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak in various countries, Turkish Airlines has been changing its flight schedule to several destinations around the globe.

“We would like to inform our passengers that due to the suspension of other routes, several of our flights to/from Nigeria will be undergoing cancellations during March.

“Passengers with tickets to the cancelled flights will be able to refund or change their tickets free of charge until the end of May if they start the process until March/April depending on the route,” it said.