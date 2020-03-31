The regulator had earlier announced that there would be an upward review of electricity tariff across the country effective April 1.

But Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the suspension in the implementation of the new tariff was one of the measures taken by the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari to support Nigerians in this difficult time when COVID-19 is disrupting the nation’s economy.

“We must work together. I must specifically commend the Distribution Companies that have direct interface with the citizens.

“Many of the DisCos have announced that they will take measures to maintain power supply to citizens in this difficult time.

“I would like to implore that the DisCos uphold these commitments.”

According to him, players in the industry are working with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure payments to the generators and gas suppliers.

He said that the payment to be done through the Payment Assurance Facility would be expedited to support power supply.