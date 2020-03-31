The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who arrived Lagos on Monday for “further tests and observations”, has refused to show up in any of the isolation centres designated to the treatment of corona virus by the Lagos State government.

Kyari, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, in a statement on Sunday, said he would be in Lagos on Monday for “further tests and observations”

Sources at both the Infectious Diseases Centre, Mainland Hospital, Yaba and tOnikan Stadium, where the state government had designated for the treatment of the scourge , told Business Hallmark that the top presidential aide did not present himself at the centres for appraisal and treatment as expected.

All efforts to trace the whereabout of Kyari proved abortive, as all hospitals visited denied having him in th8 care.

However, our correspondent gathered that Kyari checked into a leading hospital on the island.

Speaking on the development, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said he does not know the location of Abba Kyari in Lagos.

“I’m not aware of t8he Chief of Staff’s itinerary, so I don’t know where he is, we chat on WhatsApp but I cannot tell where he is from our chat.

“We are exchanging information but I haven’t asked him for his location. He seems well and happy and we are exchanging information on strategic issues. It has been a long time we talked about his health, I presume he has made a full recovery.”

The commissioner also said that most of the patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba were suffering mild to moderate symptoms of the illness.

“Most of our patients are experiencing a very mild to moderate degree of illness; in fact, we don’t have anybody that requires ventilation at the moment which is a symptom of what we will describe as severe disease.

“If we are to put some percentages on the 66 cases, about 33 of them are showing mild symptoms, the remaining 33 are showing moderate disease symptoms just characterised by severe fever, feeling weak, some coughing, headaches and body pains. It is not extending to affect the organs such that we have lung or kidney failure,” Abayomi said.