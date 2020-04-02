The airline told its staff members, in a memo, that it would not be able to pay remuneration during the lockdown.

“In compliance with the federal government’s directive to lock down nearly all activities in the country with exception of essential services to control the spread of the pandemic, COVID-19, this has forced Max Air Limited to shut down its operations,” the memo read.

“It is regrettable to inform all staff that Max Air Limited will not be able to further provide remuneration for the duration stated by the Federal Government and if the situation persisted, the same applies as well.”

The airline, which recently began operations, said it would review the situation and ensure that all staff are compensated as appropriate in line with rendered services after the lockdown and resumption of flight operations.

Domestic airlines in the country suspended flight operations before President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a lockdown across three states.

A total of 174 persons have so far been infected with coronavirus across 12 states including Abuja.