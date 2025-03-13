Cornerstone Insurance Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appoint of Emeka Anthony Ogbechie as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 31st December 2024.

His appointment will be ratified at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. His appointment was approved by NAICOM on 25th January 2025.

Emeka Anthony Ogbechie is an expert in the field of financial services, having served in multiple capacities across notable national and international organisations. He was appointed as a Director of African Capital Alliance, the Group Finance Director at Equity Bank, Kenya and the Group Chief Finance Officer at United Capital Plc (Nigeria). He also served in Strategic Finance and Business Transformation in Credit Suisse Investment Bank (London) and UBS Investment Bank (London), respectively.

Mr. Ogbechie obtained an MBA in Strategy and Finance from INSEAD, an MSc in Management from The London School of Economics, UK, and a BA in Business Administration and Marketing from the American Intercontinental University, London. He has two decades of international financial services experience in areas like Finance Transformation, Treasury, Cost Optimisation, Corporate Finance, Performance Management and Strategy. He has proven his ability to drive business transformation, navigate profitable markets, and expand into new territories.