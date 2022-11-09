Cornerstone Insurance reports N964.6m as profit in 9 months

Cornerstone Insurance Plc in its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022 recorded Gross Premium Written of N14.882 billion. This represents 3.09% growth from N14.436 billion revenue reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N964.621 was reported for the 9 months period, down by 37.19% from N1.536 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Cornerstone Insurance stands at 5kobo, down by 37.19% from the EPS of 8 kobo achieved in Q3 2021.

At the share price of 40 kobo, the P/E ratio of Cornerstone Insurance stands at 7.53x with earnings yield of 13.27%.