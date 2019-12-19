MTNN, ACCESS, UBA drag Nigerian equity market down 0.30%

Losses suffered by MTNN, ACCESS, UBA and seven other stocks caused the Nigeria equity market to reverse the previous gain, declining by 0.30 per cent on Thursday.

The depreciation of some largely capitalized stocks spurred the All-Share Index (ASI) to dip by 81.28 absolute points, representing 0.30 per cent drop to close at 26,584.45 points and the Market Capitalization lost N38.07 billion, representing 0.30 per cent decline to close at N12.83 trillion.

GALAXOSMITH increased 9.52 per cent to top 13 other gainers, while Cornerstone Insurance shed -0.98 per cent to emerge the highest loser.

All the sectors on the equity market finished on the green territory except the consumer goods sector, which declined -0.05 per cent.

Access Bank continued to dominate market activities, trading 147.72 million units valued at N1.43 billion to top both in terms of volume and values.

The Nigerian bourse has posted -15.42 per cent loss this year as investors remained on the sideline.