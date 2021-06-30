There are emerging controversies over the arrest leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, with sources suggesting that Western authorities were compromised to pave way for his extradition.

Earlier, Business Hallmark, quoting sources familiar with arrest of the IPOB leader, reported that he was arrested in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he had reportedly been living for a while by Interpol, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in collaboration with its foreign counterparts.

Yet, there are reports that Kanu was arrested in a South American country after he was trucked by a Nigerian Lady working undercover with Nigerian security agencies

However, other sources have said Kanu was apprehended by the Interpol while seeking foreign support for the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra, in a move that involved some western powers.

A source disclosed that Kanu was arrested while leaving Israel for an unknown country, since he could not be arrested in Britain because he holds a British passport.

As part of strategies to arrest the separatist group leader, Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, was said to have met with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, in May during a summit on the financing of African post-COVID economies convened by the French government, where he sought Macron and INTERPOL’s support for the arrest of Kanu.

However, sources had claimed that Kanu was lured to a location in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with a promise of cash donation in millions of dollars and promptly arrested.

Kanu who was first arrested in 2015 and was facing charges bordering on treasonable felony following his campaign for the secession of Biafra, fled Nigeria days after being granted bail following an invasion of his home by soldiers in a military operation code-named “Operation Python Dance.”

Not less than 23 people were reportedly killed during the operation.

Business Hallmark learned that the operation leading to his arrest had been ongoing for awhile, until he was arrested on June 27.

Kanu was said to have been tracked through some members of IPOB who were recently arrested following a massive military operation in the southeast, many of whom are currently in various detention centers.

The security agencies worked through the links to give the IPOB leader the impression that he was going to be given some millions of dollars in cash donations to the organisation.

He was said to have decided to collect the money himself because of the huge amount involved and even kept his associates in the dark about his mission.

Sources within the security circles said his close lieutenants did not know his whereabouts on the day he was arrested.

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, who announced his arrest yesterday, said he was “intercepted” and extradited to Nigeria.