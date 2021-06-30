Bandits have killed the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad.

The Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, of the assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, who disclosed on Wednesday in Gusau, said the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.

He added that the incident occurred on Tuesday at Sheme in Kastina while Mr Ahmad was on his way to Kano.

“He (lawmaker) was taking his son to a hospital in Kano. The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by the bandits,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.