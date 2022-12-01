A High Court Sitting in Minna, Niger State Capital, has issued a warrant of arrest on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Faruk Yahaya for contempt.

The court also ordered the arrest of the Commandant Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, Major General Olugbenga Olabanji for a similar offense.

The presiding judge, Justice Halima Abdulmalik said the order followed upon hearing on motion on notice brought before the court in pursuant of order forty two rule ten of the Niger State High Court Civil procedure 2018.

Justice Abdulmalik ruled that the order is commuting Yahaya and Olabanji to be kept in Minna correctional custody for contentions of order of this court on 12 October, 2022.

According to her, the two suspects are to remain in custody until they purge themselves of the contempt.

Justice Abdulmalik then adjourned the case to December 8 for continuation.