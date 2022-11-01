A university lecturer, Ahmadu Shehu, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop some media organisations in the country and Federal Government agencies from further attributing banditry-related crime to Fulani.

Shehu, in the fundamental rights enforcement suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1729/2022, is claiming among others, that the persistent attribution of acts of banditry and related crimes to Fulani herdsmen was discriminatory.

Named as respondents in the suit are nine media houses and three Federal Government agencies, including the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF).

Other government agencies joined in the suit are the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The media houses are: Channels Television, Africa Independent Television (AIT); The Guardian newspapers, The people’s Gazette; Vintage Press Ltd, Thisday Newspapers Ltd, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc and TVC Communications Ltd.

In a supporting court document, Shehu claimed “that on several occasions, government officials have been found making antagonistic statements against the Fulani people.

“All over the country, there are millions of Fulani people who are engaged in legitimate activities either in the Civil Service at the federal, state or local levels, some who are engaged in businesses, living in peace and contributing productively and positively to the well-being of society.

“Many negative, discriminatory and demeaning statements have denied the applicant (Shehu) the requisite recognition, enjoyment or exercise, on an equal footing of his human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural or any other field of public life.

“The branding of Fulani people as ‘Fulani Herdsmen’ or ‘Fulani Bandits’ is indicative of domination of other Nigerian tribes over the Fulani people.