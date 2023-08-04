Osun CoS, Akinleye greets state PDP chairman, Sunday Bisi on birthday

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Alh. Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, has lauded the briliancy and resilience of the chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Hon. Sunday Bisi, just as he felicitated with him on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, described Bisi as a true democrat, who through his doddgeness, saw the party to victory in the recent elections in the state.

He said Bisi is not just a party man, but also a committed stateman whose interest is in the development of the party and the state at large.

Akinleye noted that the resounding victories recorded by the party since last year till now could be attributed to Bisi’s hardwork and loyality.

He acknowledged the fact that the celebrant has been a source of resourceful to the party both in the state and at the national.

He prayed for God’s favour in all his endeavours as he stepped into another year.

” I, on behalf of my family heartly congratulate you on the auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, it’s my wish that God almighty be with you in your future endeavours , congratulations my party chairman sir”