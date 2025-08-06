The Nigerian Coast Guard has criticized the recent arrest of its members in Akwa Ibom State, saying the action was a violation of their rights.

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Jubilee at Ikot Abasi Local Council of Akwa Ibom State had taken into custody nine suspects over allegation of engaging in illegal maritime activities in the state.

The Coast Guard group, therefore, noted that the actions of the Nigerian Navy are not only unlawful but also counterproductive to government’s efforts to improve security in our waterways.

In a petition to the Director of Navy Affairs Department at the Federal Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Olusegun Obasanjo Way, signed by Capt O.E.Adeniran, the Coast Guard stated that the bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Coast Guard had passed the second reading in the Senate and is awaiting the third reading, which is the final process.

In the petition, copied to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief of Defence Staff, Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine and Transport, Chairman of the Provisional Council of the proposed Nigeria Coast Guard, the Coast Guard called for the immediate and unconditional release of its members arrested by the Nigerian Navy.

They also implored the Nigerian Navy to immediately cease and desist from these activities.

They also called on the relevant authorities to probe these actions and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

“We believe that the establishment of the Nigerian Coast Guard will go a long way in improving the security of our waterways and ensuring the safety of our citizens. It is, therefore, imperative that all stakeholders must work together to make this a reality,” they stated.

Also, in a statement, the Coast Guard said the actions taken by the Nigerian Navy did not only violate the rights of the individuals involved but also undermine the principle of due process and respect for the rule of law.

“It is essential to emphasise that the establishment of the Nigerian Coast Guard is a legitimate endeavour aimed at enhancing maritime security and safeguarding the nation’s waters.”