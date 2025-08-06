A member of the House of Representatives, Kabiru Mai Palace, has sent jitters down the spines of Nigerians when he disclosed that he has renovated 80 cemeteries in Zamfara state.

Speaking at the project inauguration on Tuesday, Mai Palace, chairman of the house committee on sports, noted that all humans would end up in the grave when their time comes.

The renovated cemeteries are located in the Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency of the state.

“Today, we embarked on the renovation of 80 cemeteries in Gusau and Tsafe LGAs as part of my second-year anniversary as a second-term member of the House of representatives for the Gusau and Tsafe federal constituency,” the lawmaker said.

“We had noticed the dilapidated conditions of our cemeteries in various communities across my constituency.

“As human beings, we know one day, all of us are going to be buried here; therefore, we must ensure we do good to improve the conditions of our last home.

“As we all know in Islam, we know the value of keeping cemeteries in good condition. It prevents various disasters and calamities in society.”

The legislator pledged to engage cemetery guards, pay workers’ allowances and provide working tools.

He also empowered constituents with tricycles and motorcycles.