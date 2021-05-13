The Coalition of Southern Groups (CSG) has thrown its weight behind Southern governors’ ban on open grazing in all the 17 states of the region, noting that it’s a step in the right direction that should be supported by all.

The coalition in a statement by Asiwaju Oladotun Hassan, its president; Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, its secretary general and Barr. Pereotubo Roland Oweilaemi, its Publicity Secretary, issued after its emergency meeting held between 12th and 13th May, 2021, implored the governors to aggressively work on building stronger national alliances with their Northern counterparts in order to forge a common face for the ongoing emancipation struggle confronting the Nigeria

The coalition also felicitated with the Muslim brethren in Nigeria and all over the world on celebration of Eid Fitri, asking God Almighty to “continue to accept our supplications, guide and heal our nation and the world at large. Indeed the end of Ramadan fasting season calls for concerted sober reflection on the pariah state of our nation, and the urgent need to collectively salvage it from imminent total collapse.”

Speaking on the decision of Southern governors to ban open grazing, the coalition said it aligns with all the resolutions reached by the governors during their meeting in Asaba, Delta State on May 11, including the urgent need for a new people’s constitution.

The group which re-echoed the governors commitment to a united Nigeria, called for more economic integration among Southern states, while also encouraging the governors to work with their northern counterparts to ensure growth and development of the country.