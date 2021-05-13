Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed shock over the death of former Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro.

The president in a statement on Thursday, described Dogonyaro as a fine gentleman who gave his best for the country.

“The death of Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro (Rtd) comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country,” he said.

“It is a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country, because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of our unity and territorial integrity. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.

“My deepest condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State, and to the grieving family, on the passing of this legendary General. May the Almighty God bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”