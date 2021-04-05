The Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria (CLEEN Foundation) will on Tuesday 6th April 2021 close its four offices in Lagos, Abuja, Owerri and Benin to honour its Founder Mr Innocent Chuwkuma who recently passed away on the 3rd of April 2021, a statement from the foundation has said.

Innocent Chukwuma was the Founder and Pioneer Executive Director of the CLEEN Foundation before moving on to Ford Foundation in 2013 as its West African Regional Director until his retirement early 2021.

The statement signed by Benson Olugbuo, Executive Director CLEEN Foundation, said offices will be opened from Wednesday the 7th of April, 2021 to receive visitors and signing of the condolence registers opened in honour of Mr Innocent Chukwuma Friends, well wishers, partners and supporters who wish to sign these registers are enjoined to visit any of our offices closest to them to pay their last tributes. Tributes can also be sent via email to [email protected] org

According to him, all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during these visits. Hand sanitizers will also be available for use. We kindly request those visiting the offices to come with their facemasks.

He said further plans will be shared as burial arrangements unfold.