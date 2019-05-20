CIS awards scholarship to 31 journalists

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), on Thursday awarded scholarship to 31 journalists to undergo its Diploma Two Progamme in Securities and Investment Market.

The CIS president, Mr Adedapo Adekoje who spoked at the awards ceremony in Lagos noted that the Institute was determined to invest in human capital for the overall development of the capital market in the area of information dissemination.

He expressed optimism that the programme would not only deepen the beneficiaries’ knowledge of the market, but pave way for them to aspire to become professional securities dealers.

Adekoje explained that the award was a part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities of the Institute to upscale the skills of those who cover the capital market for professional reportage.

“It is hardly contestable to say that investors, especially in Nigeria, form their opinion of the capital market from what they read in the mass media. In recent years, this has been further amplified by the social media,” he said.

“It is, therefore, critical that financial journalists are well-informed about the market such that they can give enlightened and balanced reporting. In recognition of the very important role of journalists in the Securities and Investment industry, the CIS council recently approved a scholarship scheme that will enable outstanding financial journalists undertake the CIS Diploma in Securities and Investment programme at no cost.

“The scholarship will cover registration fees, examination enrolment fees and study materials. The CIS Professional Diploma in Securities and Investment will give them immense opportunities to understanding the capital market better and position them just one step away from becoming Chartered Stockbrokers.”

He encouraged the journalists to make the most of the rare opportunity and make it count in their professional journey.

The Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajadi, explained that the scholarship had a life span of one year within which the beneficiaries would write examination twice.