President Muhammadu has ordered all government officials contesting political offices to resign before Monday.

Buhari’s directive was conveyed in a memo by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday.

The memo followed the Federal Executive Council meeting on the same day, where the president instructed officials, including ministers, contesting in the forthcoming elections to step down before May 16.

Mr Mustapha’s letter was addressed to ministers, heads of agencies, parastatals and departments.

“Mr President has observed and noted the expression of interest and intention by some members of the Federal Executive Council, Heads of Extra-ministerial Departments, Agencies, Parastalals of Government, Ambassadors and other Political Office holders to contest the upcoming Presidential, Gubernatorial, National and State Assemblies’ elections,” the letter said.

“Consequently, Mr. President has directed that the affected office holders aspiring to run for various offices in the 2023 General Elections, should tender their resignation on or before Monday, the 16 of May, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ths drectve affects all Ministers, Heads and Members of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices.

“For smooth running of the machinery of government and our foreign Missions, affected Ministers are to hand over to Ministers of State where they exist or to the Permanent Secretary, where there is no Minister of State. Ambassadors shall hand over to these Deputy Heads of Mission or the most Senior Foresgn Service Officer in fine with estabéshed practices.

“Similarly, Heads of Extra-Mirestenal Departments, Agencies and Parastatals are to hand over to the most senior Director/Officer as may be peculiar to the organization, in line with the service wide Circular No. SGF.50VS. H/C 2/268 of 4″ December, 2017.”

Already, the Niger Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, have stepped down.