The government of Kebbi State, through its Epidemic Rapid Response Team, has confirmed that 146 people have died in the state so far following the cholera outbreak this year.

This was disclosed by Permanent Secretary, Kebbi Ministry of Health, Dr Aminun Haliru-Bunza, in a meeting with the state Governor, Atiku Bagudu and his Deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe-Dabai (Rtd), on the cholera outbreak in the state on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Health Commissioner disclosed that the state has recorded a total of 2,208 cases of diarrhoea and vomiting which were reported between January and August this year, citing records from the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

He said, “Between January and August 2021, 2,208 cases of Diarrhea and Vomiting have been reported in 20 out of 21 Local Government Areas of the state, out of which 55 samples were tested and 26 turned out positive.

“A total of 146 deaths have been reported across the state, however, the team clarified that for Cholera, a single confirmed case is termed as an outbreak (Epidemic) of Cholera in an area.”

He urged the public to adopt measures of personal hygiene and prevent open defecation to slow the spread of the disease in the state