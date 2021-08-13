The Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Muhammad Idris, kidnapped five days ago, has regained his freedom.

According to a statement by his family, his abductors released him at about 9.30 p.m. Thursday night.

A member of the family, Ado Ada, who issued the statement, expressed his delight over the victim’s safe return.

“His release was wholly the result of the efforts of his family, and no ransom was paid. The family facilitated his release with divine intervention from Allah,” he said.

According to the statement, the commissioner has since been reunited with his family after receiving medical attention, adding that the family expressed their appreciation ”to community members, well-wishers and his associates for all their love, sacrifices and support during the trying period.”

Mr Idris was abducted at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday by bandits at Babban Tunga in the Tafa local government area of Niger.

The heavily-armed bandits had invaded the commissioner’s residence and whisked him away on foot.

The following day (Monday), the kidnappers opened discussions with the family, resulting in Mr Idris’ release, but the family said it paid no ransom.