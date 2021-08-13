Super permanent secretary and elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, has died, aged 91.

Family sources said he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa State capital on Friday and arrangements for his burial are currently ongoing.

Joda is an administrator who rose through the administrative cadre of the Northern regional government and then the federal civil service to retire as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries.

He was considered to be among a group known as super Permanent Secretaries secretaries in the 70s.

Joda chaired the transition committee of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.