Connect with us

Nation

Bayelsa High Court judge abducted on major road
Advertisement

Nation

Killing of wedding guests in Plateau: Culprits must be brought to book - Uba Sani

Nation

We’re out for total war against crime in Kogi - Ododo

Nation

Osun HoS, Aina Celebrates Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke -Sanni on Her Birthday

Nation

Akinleye Celebrates Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni at Birthday

Nation

542 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Retire After 35 Years in Service

Nation

Over 650 Dead in Iran After First Week of Israeli Airstrikes – Activist Group

Nation

Abiodun applauds workers' contributions to state development

Nation

Court Admits DSS Report Linking Nnamdi Kanu to #EndSARS Violence

Nation

FCCPC seals France, Belgium, Italy visa offices in Abuja

Nation

Bayelsa High Court judge abducted on major road

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Bayelsa High Court judge abducted on major road

 

Justice E.G. Umokoro of a State High Court in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, has been kidnapped.

Justice Umukoro, who is a presiding judge of High Court 7 in the state, was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint in front of a popular eatery at the Ekeki axis of Yenagoa, at about 7:30pm on Saturday.

Witnesses said that the gun-toting abductors wearing black uniforms shot at him but missed their target, they then blocked him with an unmarked white Hilux van and took him away.

The black Toyota Prado jeep in which he was riding at the time of his abduction was left behind.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the victim was seen struggling with his abductors.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesman in the state, DSP Musa Muhammad, said the command had deployed tactical teams and drones to trail and arrest the hoodlums.

“The command has deployed Tactical teams and drones to trail and arrest the hoodlums,” he said.

The abducted judge, who is said to be a respected voice in Bayelsa State judiciary, was said to have returned from a private engagement when the incident happened.

Advertisement

Justice Umukoro, a former chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Yenagoa branch, has in the past presided over high profile cases in the state.

In 2021, he sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping and murdering a 5-year-old at Akede community of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

He has also previously presided over several election disputes in the state.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *