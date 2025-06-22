Bayelsa High Court judge abducted on major road

Justice E.G. Umokoro of a State High Court in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, has been kidnapped.

Justice Umukoro, who is a presiding judge of High Court 7 in the state, was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint in front of a popular eatery at the Ekeki axis of Yenagoa, at about 7:30pm on Saturday.

Witnesses said that the gun-toting abductors wearing black uniforms shot at him but missed their target, they then blocked him with an unmarked white Hilux van and took him away.

The black Toyota Prado jeep in which he was riding at the time of his abduction was left behind.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the victim was seen struggling with his abductors.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesman in the state, DSP Musa Muhammad, said the command had deployed tactical teams and drones to trail and arrest the hoodlums.

The abducted judge, who is said to be a respected voice in Bayelsa State judiciary, was said to have returned from a private engagement when the incident happened.

Justice Umukoro, a former chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Yenagoa branch, has in the past presided over high profile cases in the state.

In 2021, he sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping and murdering a 5-year-old at Akede community of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

He has also previously presided over several election disputes in the state.