Bamidele Bamike

The Chief Diana Chen Foundation donated five Dongfeng fully-equipped security operational trucks to various sub security agencies of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and the State Taskforce on Thursday the 24th of September 2020 at the CIG Motors assembling plant, Ojota.

The Chief Diana Chen Foundation, established a few years ago by the Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen has been active in committing both efforts and resources to the advancement of security and prosperity within Lagos State. In the peak of the Government’s battle against COVID-19, the foundation partnered with the Lagos State Government to provide various amenities and relief support.

The foundation was amongst the first heroes to push the frontlines during the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria, with their donation of 50,000 face masks, an ambulance and 20 million Naira. During the event, the commercial general manager of CIG Motors and the representative of Chief Diana Chen, Mr. Jubril Arogundade emphasized the intention of the Chief Diana Chen Foundation to support both youth and government in different capacities. He said: “This donation is an expression of the Foundation’s deep desire to support the government’s vision, our government is as reliant on us as we are on them. We all agree that security is one of the pillars upon which societies are instituted, our job is to support in building a crime free society. We hope with these trucks we take the government a step further towards achieving its goal of a crime free Lagos.”

The trucks were received by the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, who expressed his gratitude to the foundation. He said: “Through the efforts of the Chief Diana Chen Foundation and CIG Motors, our dream of a crime free Lagos, will no longer remain just a dream.” Contributions like this will help the security agencies in combating crimes which he expected to spike from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fast approaching yuletide. Pleading with other corporate organisations to emulate the Chief Diana Chen Foundation, Balogun said evidence has shown that LSSTF is the most important agency in enforcing security in Lagos State.

He added “We will continue to source for assets and resources to equip and assist our security agencies. On behalf of the entire Lagos State Government, I say a huge thanks to the Chief Diana Chen foundation, thank you for taking interest in our organizations and our growth.”