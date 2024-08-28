Miss Universe Nigeria contestant, Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, has expressed her desire to participate in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) in 2025.

Chidimma was born in 2001 in Soweto at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital to a Nigerian father of Igbo descent, while her mother is a Mozambican who had become a naturalized citizen of South Africa.

Her participation in the recently concluded Miss South Africa sparked controversy due to her nationality.

The controversy led to an investigation by the South African Ministry of Home Affairs, after which Chidimma withdrew from the pageant.

On August 14, she accepted the invitation to participate in this year’s Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

In a recent interview with Cool FM, Chidimma announced her intentions to take part in next year’s BBNaija.

“I want to enter Big Brother Naija next year. If I can stay away for seven weeks at Miss SA, trust me, I am sure I can do it,” she said.

She also opened up about the emotional toll of the Miss SA controversy, stating that it was a difficult journey that often left her in tears.

She added that she chose to adopt a positive mindset, believing that something great could come from her situation.

“For me, it has been a long journey. It’s been so hard, I won’t lie,” she added.

“Sometimes, I would cry to sleep and be like, ‘Why me?’ and want it to end. But sometimes, when difficult moments happen, you must look at the positive side. So I had to change my mindset and see that greatness may come from all this.”

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant started on August 23. The grand finale is set for August 31.

The competition’s winner will represent Nigeria at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico on November 16.

