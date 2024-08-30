Onyeka Onwenu, a Nigerian music icon, has been laid to rest in Lagos.

Fondly called the Elegant Stallion, Onwenu died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at an event honouring the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Dr Stella Okoli.

She was 72 years old.

The funeral service was held at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, followed by a private burial at a vault in Ikoyi.

One of the notable persons spotted at the event is a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

She is survived by her two sons.

