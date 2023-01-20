Chelsea, PSV reach €35m deal for Madueke

Struggling English side, Chelsea FC have reached a deal with Eredivisie side, PSV Eindhoven for the transfer of 20-year-old winger, Chukwunonso ‘Noni’ Madueke.

It is understood that the English player who of Nigerian descent, is planning to travel to England, though the final details are yet to be sorted out.

Madueke started his youth career at Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham.

He left Spurs in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2020-21 campaign and scoring nine goals in 35 games last season.

Madueke will be one of the six transfers the Blues have completed since Potter arrival, ;anding the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

The English side has spent €173m in this window alone which is times two of the transfers in the Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1 combined which is approximate €69m.

Chelsea are reportedly in an attempt to hasten up his registry into the Premier League so he will be available to face his Ex-teammate Cody Gapko in a match against Liverpool alongside £87 million signing Mudryk on Saturday afternoon.

The West London side will have the 20-year-old registered before 12 pm before he will be eligible to play in the weekend’s game.