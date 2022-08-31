Ayodeji Makun, popular Nigerian comedian popularly known as AY, on Wednesday, praised his wife, Mabel and other nursing mothers for carrying out mummy duties and still look after themselves.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to praise his wife for looking good despite their second child, Ayomide, keeping them awake at night.

He wrote, “#realmabelmakun, how am I sure this not the reason Ayomide is showing us pepper by keeping us awake every night.

“Anyways, I celebrate you and every other nursing mothers out there who combine all the works, plus plenty sleepless night and still find time to look gorgeous enough to enter your men’s eyes.”

Ayomide was born 13 years after AY and his wife, Mabel, had their first child, Michelle.