Stock market drops by 0.35% amidst profit taking in 21 stocks

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined amidst profit taking in 21 stocks as The All Share Index dropped by 0.35% to close at 96,567.24 points from the previous close of 96,907.73 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.35% to close at N58.515 trillion from the previous close of N58.721 trillion, thereby shedding N206 billion.

An aggregate of 418 million units of shares were traded in 9,021 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 20 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

EUNISELL led other gainers with 9.87% growth to close at N7.46 from the previous close of 6.79.

Regency Alliance, VERITAS KAPITAL and DAAR COMMUNICATION among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.30%, 9.17% and 8.93% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UBA led other price decliners as it shed 9.99% of its share price to close at N31.55 from the previous close of N35.05.

OANDO and THOMASWYAT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.98% and 9.79% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank traded about 79 million units of its shares in 126 deals, valued at N402 million.

UBA traded about 79 million units of its shares in 1,306 deals, valued at N2.57 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 44 million units of its shares in 767 deals, valued at N1 billion.