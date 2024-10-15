Celebs, fans celebrate Banky W, Adesua as couple welcomes second baby

Fans and fellow celebrities have congratulated singer, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and his wife, Adesua, on the birth of their second child.

The duo had joyfully announced the birth of their second child on Monday via Adesua’s Instagram page.

She posted beautiful photos from her pregnancy journey, which she captioned, “Now, we have everything,” expressing her gratitude for the newest addition to their family.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the post with congratulatory messages, celebrating with the Wellingtons.

Celebrating the couple, Nancy Isime, the popular Nollywood actress, expressed her excitement with a heartfelt message, saying, “God is the greatest! Congratulations!!!”

Kehinde Bankole, another celebrity, added, “Faithful God. And the forever glow. Thank you, Lord.”

Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shared his excitement by writing, “Ayeeeeeeee congratulations fam!! May God’s blessings be on you and @bankywellington’s beautiful family.”

Singer Simi celebrated the occasion with a simple yet powerful double red heart emoji, conveying her support and joy.

Fans also joined in the celebration, with one follower commenting, “Congratulations, beautiful!!! So excited for what God is doing in your life and family. It’s blessing season for you and yours.” Another follower wrote, “You see this God? When He starts, there is no stopping! Congratulations to you and the family. God is great!”

The couple, who welcomed their first child in 2021 after a difficult fertility journey, continues to inspire with their resilience and love.

This latest addition marks another special chapter in their family life.

Adesua’s post included radiant baby bump photos, showing the joy and anticipation of their growing family. The caption touched hearts:

“First, we had each other, then we had your brother, then God sent you and now we have everything.”