CDS links surge in killings to 2027 election build-up

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the recent spike in violent attacks across the country may be tied to political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigeria has witnessed renewed insecurity in recent weeks, with terror attacks in the North-East and banditry in the North-West leaving scores dead. Benue and Plateau remain major flashpoints, while on Monday, gunmen killed at least 34 worshippers in a mosque at Unguwar Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Gen. Musa said the sharp rise in killings compared to last year suggests political interference.

“Criminals, both bandits and terrorists, work together. They have a common goal to make money and destabilise communities. But there is also a political angle. Some individuals don’t want peace because when there is peace, the government is seen to be doing well. When there is no peace, the government is seen to be failing,” he said.

“Last year, we recorded the lowest number of deaths. How come this year, suddenly, everything has spiked? Politics is coming, the election is coming. You cannot rule out the fact that some people are controlling these criminals to ensure there is no peace and governance is discredited. But the funny thing is, how do you kill the people you want to govern? What do you gain from it?”

The Defence Chief also revealed that terrorism in Nigeria is sustained through both domestic and international financing networks. He said the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) are working to identify and prosecute those behind the funding of terror groups.

“The process of naming terrorism financiers is on. Just last week, the AGF and others reviewed the cases. It has to do with legal issues and international connections. Some of them get funds from outside. The NFIU has done a lot; arrests have been made, and prosecutions have started. Those behind the Owo bombing are already facing trial,” Musa said.

Gen. Musa lamented that Nigeria’s weak legal framework and slow judicial process have hindered the fight against terrorism. He called for the establishment of special courts to expedite trials and stricter laws to deter offenders.

“Sometimes legal intercepts are taken to court and thrown out for one reason or another. We need to review our legal system because some punishments and prosecutions are slow and inadequate. If we have special courts, we can treat these cases quickly. We also need more stringent laws because once people know they can get away with anything, impunity sets in,” he added.