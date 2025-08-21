We’ll get our local government back, running soon – Adeleke boasts

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has assured that local government administration in the state will soon be fully restored, describing the current challenges as temporary.

Adeleke gave the assurance on Thursday while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a “welcome back home” reception organised for him at the party secretariat, Biket Junction, Osogbo, after his return from a short vacation abroad.

According to the governor, his administration remains committed to grassroots development and good governance, promising that no effort will be spared in improving the lives of the people of Osun State.

“In less than three years of assuming office, we have moved the state from a stage of hopelessness to a status of hope,” Adeleke said.

“We have put smiles on the faces of pensioners. We have restored the faith of workers. We have provided water in remote areas, mechanised agriculture, connected villages to towns, and built new roads and bridges.

“We have strengthened primary healthcare, supported artisans through financial empowerment, and boosted cooperative societies,” he added.

Adeleke urged residents to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stressing that the state cannot afford to return to an era of bad governance.

The governor expressed appreciation to party members and stakeholders for the rousing welcome, assuring them that he would not disappoint in delivering quality governance.

Earlier, Osun PDP Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, called on party members to remain focused, declaring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not win any local government area in the next election, given the people’s overwhelming support for the PDP.

“Governor Adeleke has proved himself with good governance since his emergence. APC has nothing to offer; Adeleke has been defeating them all along,” Bisi said.

He encouraged citizens to participate actively in the voter registration exercise, adding: “We will use our votes to bury them politically in 2026 by the grace of God.”

Also speaking, Senator Lere Oyewumi, representing Osun West, said Governor Adeleke’s popularity has already secured victory for the PDP, urging party members to remain steadfast.

“Adeleke is truly popular. PDP is very strong in Osun because the people know our party stands for good governance,” Oyewumi said.