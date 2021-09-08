Adebayo Obajemu

The Central Bank of Nigeria has notified the general public of the change of date for its September Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

According to a statement available on the website of the apex bank, the dates for the MPC meeting have been rescheduled to 16th and 17th September, 2021.

At the last meeting held in July, the Monetary Policy Committee on the Central Bank of Nigeria retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5%.

Apart from the MPR retained at 11.5%, other parameters were also retained. CRR was retained at 27.5%. Liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30%; and asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points.

The scheduled MPC meeting in September 16 and 17 will determine the direction of the Nigerian economy