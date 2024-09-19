Connect with us

Business

CBN reduces cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria Nation

JUST IN: NECO releases 2024 SSCE results

Business

UK to build $5m battery recycling firm in Ogun State

Business

Veritas Kapital achieves over 100% profit growth to N2.33bn

Business

Report: Nigeria to obtain $1.7bn loan from World Bank

Business

ONSA, CSCS to host 4th Cybersecurity Conference

Business

CBN appoints Ada Chukwudozie Keystone Bank board chair, names five directors

Business

CBN fixes MPC meeting for September 23

Business

Presidency announces kick off of $550m Ubeta upstream gas project

Business

UN donates $6m to support Borno flood victims

Business

CBN reduces cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions

Published

3 hours ago

on

CBN reduces cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says it has reduced the cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions from 0.5 per cent to 0.005 percent in its new fiscal guidelines for 2024-2025.

The introduction of the levy last year, had elicited angry reactions from Nigerians, including organised labour, prompting President Bola Tinubu to order a suspension and review of the levy.

The House of Representatives also demanded its immediate withdrawal.

News continues after this Advertisement

However, the CBN announced that it would continue with the levy under the revised rate as part of its monetary and exchange policy for the next fiscal years.

But in a directive on Wednesday, the apex bank said the levy would be reduced.

“The CBN shall continue to enforce the payment of the mandatory levy of 0.005 per cent on all electronic transactions by banks and other financial institutions, by the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.”

News continues after this Advertisement

The levy, introduced under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 amended in 2024, is set to support the National Cybersecurity Fund, administered by the Office of the National Security Adviser. The 0.005 per cent fee will be charged on all electronic transactions conducted by commercial, merchant, non-interest, and payment service banks, among others.

In the directive issued on Wednesday, certain transactions will be exempt from the levy, including wage payments, loan disbursements and repayments, and transfers between the same bank accounts or banks for the same client.

The exclusion also covers intra-bank transfers, clearing and settlement of cheques, Letters of Credit, and transactions between banks and the CBN.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *