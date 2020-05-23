Adebayo Obajemu

The Central Bank of Nigeria has postponed its Monetary Policy Committee meeting to Thursday, May 28, 2020 due to the public holidays the Federal Government declared, which coincide with the old dates chosen for the meeting. The meeting, which was supposed to hold for two days (next Monday and Tuesday May 25 & May 26, 2020), has been shifted to Thursday May 28, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isaac Okorafor.

Okorafor explained that the meeting was shifted due to the public holidays the Federal Government declared and that coincides with the old dates chosen for the meeting.

He said, “This is to inform our stakeholders and the general public that the May 2020 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26, 2020, respectively, will now hold on Thursday, May 28, 2020. This is as a result of the declaration of Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26, 2020, as Eid-el Fitr holidays.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN has put in place all necessary machinery for the meeting to now hold for only one day on account of the on-going COVID-19 national lockdown and to align this meeting with extant rules of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and advisories from other relevant agencies. All inconveniences caused higly regretted.