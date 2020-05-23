President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the country.

The development came via a new executive order signed on Friday.

In what looks like Sallah gift, the president, who broke the news on Twitter, added that his administration would “continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democratic governance in Nigeria.”

He said: “Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.”