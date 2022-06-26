Bandits on Saturday, murdered a Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Vitus Borogo, in Kaduna State.

The incident, it was gathered, happened at the Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm.

This was made known on Saturday night via a statement issued by Rev Fr Christian Emmanuel of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria.

The statement reads: ”It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers”.

Until his death, the 50-year-old priest was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic.

Rev Fr. Vitus was also the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter