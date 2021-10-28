CAP Plc has declared N3.41bn in its unaudited third quarter 2021 financial results ended 30th of September 2021, a increase of 36.46 percent from the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Further highlights of the results are as follows:

Cost of sales stood at N2.45 billion. (+67.13% YoY)

Operating profit for the period was N121.51 million. (-69.96% YoY)

Finance income of N31.96 million was recorded. (-51.84% YoY)

Profit before tax of N153.14 million was recorded during the period.

Profit for the period stood at N104.14million (-67.48%)

Total assets during the period stood at N10.33 billion. (+1.81 Bn YtD)

Earnings per share of 13 kobo Vs 46 kobo YoY.