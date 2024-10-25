A Dutch court gave ruling on Wednesday that billionaire and global vaccine proponent, Bill Gates, must be brought to trial must in the Netherlands for allegedly giving wrong information to the public about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic time.

The reports say seven plaintiffs claimed to have suffered injuries from the vaccines and sued Bill Gates along with former Dutch Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, members of the Dutch government’s COVID-19 Outbreak Management Team, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and the Dutch state itself.

According to Dutch Newspaper, De Telegraaf, the plaintiffs filed the lawsuit last year, naming Gates, who is one of the “experts” who made several claims about the COVID experimental vaccines.

“We aren’t sure which vaccines will be the most effective yet, and each requires unique technology to make,” says Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “That means nations need to invest in many different kinds of manufacturing facilities now, knowing that some will never be used. Otherwise, we’ll waste months after the lab develops an immunization, waiting for the right manufacturer to scale up,” Bill Gates said in his article written in the year 2020.

The plaintiffs argued that Gates, through his involvement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF), was involved in a far-reaching agenda referred to as “The Great Reset Project”, which sought to exploit the global crisis in order to implement sweeping societal changes, all under the guise of combating the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, the agenda included pushing vaccines that were known to be unsafe.

The plaintiffs also claimed they were deceived into taking the dangerous injections, and the consequences have been devastating. Physical and mental injuries have allegedly plagued them since receiving the vaccine.

They claimed that Gates made false statements about the vaccines, including that they would stop transmission, prevent illness, and eliminate the need for masks.

One of the seven plaintiffs has reportedly died since the initial filing, leaving six others to carry on the fight against Gates and others. The ordinary Dutch citizens, whose identities have been redacted from the court documents, say they trusted the vaccine narrative and are now paying the price.

Advertisement

As per the reports, Bill Gates tried to get rid of the case but the court rejected Gates’ attempt to dismiss the case, citing jurisdiction issues as an American citizen.

He has been ordered to pay the plaintiffs’ legal fees of €1,406.00 ($1,518.44) within 14 days or face additional penalties.

A new hearing is set for November 27, 2024.