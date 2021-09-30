Adebayo Obajemu

C & I Leasing Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its Shareholders and the investing public of appointments into the following leadership positions of the company:

Chief Operating Officer – Mr. Ugoji Lenin Ugoji

Ugoji holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Estate Management from the University of Lagos, and an MBA in Banking & Finance from the ESUT Business School, Enugu. He is also a Chartered Pension professional, and an associate of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria.

Ugoji joins C & I Leasing with over 20 years experience in Commercial/Investment Banking, Leasing and Asset Management. His last assignment was with The Mellanby Trust Company, a Commodity focused Asset Management Company registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), where he was a founding Director and the Chief Investment Officer responsible for directing the company’s Investment Portfolio structure for purposes of its corporate and individual clients

Ugoji’s extensive experience in the Leasing Industry commenced in 2005 as a Pioneer member of the Aquila Capital Group where he served as the pioneer Group Head Treasury & Wealth Management. He was responsible for creating the Group’s, Equipment Leasing focused Funding and Investment structure, which was targeted at attracting Capital from Private Equity, Foreign Development Financial Institutions and Local sources. From 2010 to 2015, he served as the pioneer Managing Director for ‘Aquila Asset Management Ltd’, a Management Buy-Out firm from the Aquila Group. Prior to his time at the Aquila Group, Ugoji worked at Continental Trust Bank (now UBA) and NAL Bank Plc (now Sterling Bank) in the Treasury, International Operations and Domestic operations groups respectively.

Ugoji is happily married with children. He is passionate about ideas creation, investment and deal structuring, and enjoys volunteering for laudable causes. When not at work or volunteering, he enjoys spending time with his family, reading, music and photography.

Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer – Mrs. Adetutu Sanni

Adetutu is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University where she studied Economics and she is currently wrapping up an Executive MBA program with Business School, Netherlands.

Prior to joining C & I Leasing, Adetutu served as Chief Operating Officer for Courierplus Services Limited where she supported the CEO in the management of the sales and operations of the company. She served various capacities in five of Superflux Group companies during her fifteen-year stint with the company including her role as pioneer Chief Operating Officer of Superflux International (Ghana) Limited between 2009 and 2010.

She started her career in 1996 with Vigeo Holdings, managing various business development positions and left the company in 2005 as Head of Marketing and Business Development at CitiServe Limited, a subsidiary of Vigeo Holdings.

Her over 20 years career experiences span Sales & Marketing, Product Development, Strategy Formulation & Implementation, Corporate Communications and Development and Human Capital Management at executive management level. Adetutu enjoys watching international news, documentaries, discussing politics and volunteering in educational programmes. She is married with two children.

Chief Marketing Officer (Marine) – Mr. Olumuyiwa Oshomoji

Muyiwa is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Civil, Structural & Environmental Engineering and holds a Diploma in ‘Shipping Education for emerging Managers’ from the Moller Maersk International Shipping Education, in South Africa. He also holds an Executive MBA from EM Lyon Business School, Lyon, France.

Muyiwa joins C & I after 12 years of experience with the Bourbon group where he exited as the Director Business Management in 2020. During his time in Bourbon he served in various leadership, strategy, commercial and operational roles – both locally and internationally.

While at Bourbon he was responsible for increasing company revenue while also focusing on cost optimization by aligning internal operations and support functions in order to maximize company value for its Marine, Mobility and Subsea Business segments.

Before joining Bourbon he was with Maersk for 4 years where he started his oil and gas career as ‘supervisor, chartering and operations’, and he rose to become the operations manager before exiting Maersk.

Through the years, Muyiwa has gathered relevant skills and experience in leadership, strategy, business development and management, operations and high stake negotiations.

Muyiwa has a keen interest in technology as he believes that aspects of human life can be effectively harnessed for rewarding human experience & economic benefits, especially considering that it is becoming increasingly inevitable for the future of global businesses.

He is a Christian and happily married with children. He speaks French, is passionate about the Marine services business, plays golf and enjoys spending most of his free time with his family.

This deliberate action of the Company, among several other planned actions, is aimed at fortifying and preparing the company for further delivery of sustainable value to all its stakeholders and the recognition that the impact of the pandemic on the economy and by extension the company, will span beyond 2021.