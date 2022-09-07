Business Journal has unveiled the official invite for the public presentation of Business Journal Newspaper on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Radisson Hotel (former Protea), 42/44, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja.

The event would be Chaired by Mr. O. S. Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) while Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will deliver the keynote address on: The Media in National Development: A Case Study of the Telecom Revolution in Nigeria.

Mr. Tim Akano, Managing Director/CEO, New Horizons Limited will also deliver a paper on: Digital Challenge: Media in the Age of AI, Cloud and Robotics while renowned economist and financial expert, Dr. Biodun Adedipe will review the preview edition of Business Journal newspaper.

Commenting on the development, Prince Cookey, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal said:

“We are already in the spirit of the countdown to the public presentation of Business Journal newspaper and the invite is a worthy testimony to that. We look forward to a great event on Friday, September 16, 2022.”