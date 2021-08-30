Here are some reports on today’s Business Hallmark

1. GDP Growth fails to inspire hope

2. Mustafa Chike-Obi: New task for a tested performer

3. New FX policy: CBN draws battle line against defaulters

4. Bandits on rampage: Police, Army new targets

5. Ladoja: Plot to dump Tinubu thickens

6. Tension lingers over Grazing routes

7. Afghanistanisation of Nigeria … Spiraling ethnic/ religious violence sparks renewed ‘conquest agenda’ fears

8. Buhari’s son lavish wedding spark criticism, condemnation

9. Covid-19 ravaging Nigeria’s wealthy class …as Mantu, Fawehinmi, Shagari top list of victims

10. Borrowing: Experts warn over debt trap …as servicing ratio soars to 91 per cent

11. FG loses billions as VAT controversy rages

12. Major fall signals more trouble for naira

13. High interest rates dim recovery prospects

14. We’ll continue to respond to emergencies to ensure safety of our people- Oyetola

15. H1 2021: Zenith Bank dazzles at the top