Here are some reports on today’s Business Hallmark
1. GDP Growth fails to inspire hope
2. Mustafa Chike-Obi: New task for a tested performer
3. New FX policy: CBN draws battle line against defaulters
4. Bandits on rampage: Police, Army new targets
5. Ladoja: Plot to dump Tinubu thickens
6. Tension lingers over Grazing routes
7. Afghanistanisation of Nigeria … Spiraling ethnic/ religious violence sparks renewed ‘conquest agenda’ fears
Afghanistanisation of Nigeria … Spiraling ethnic/ religious violence sparks renewed ‘conquest agenda’ fears
8. Buhari’s son lavish wedding spark criticism, condemnation
9. Covid-19 ravaging Nigeria’s wealthy class …as Mantu, Fawehinmi, Shagari top list of victims
Covid-19 ravaging Nigeria’s wealthy class …as Mantu, Fawehinmi, Shagari top list of victims
10. Borrowing: Experts warn over debt trap …as servicing ratio soars to 91 per cent
Borrowing: Experts warn over debt trap …as servicing ratio soars to 91 per cent
11. FG loses billions as VAT controversy rages
12. Major fall signals more trouble for naira
13. High interest rates dim recovery prospects
14. We’ll continue to respond to emergencies to ensure safety of our people- Oyetola
We’ll continue to respond to emergencies to ensure safety of our people- Oyetola
15. H1 2021: Zenith Bank dazzles at the top