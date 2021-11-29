Here are some of the stories on today’s edition of Business Hallmark

Ekiti 2022: Battle over who takes over from Fayemi gathers momentum

More troubles for APC as Buhari endorses February 2022 for National Congress

Pandora Papers: When hidden wealth is exposed

AMCON beats war drum, closes in on N5trn debtors’ assets

Emefiele’s interventions save the economy from crisis

EndSARS report: A pain on Sanwo-Olu’s neck

Odu’a Investment Company restrategises at 45

Honeywell sale rescues Oba Otudeko from debt https://hallmarknews.com/honeywell-sale-rescues-oba-otudeko-from-debt/

Fitch raises red flag on Naira value

BH names Zenith Bank CEO, Banker of the Year

Fidelity Bank sparkles in top line performance

Boko Haram attack: Family of abducted victims plead for govt help

Anambra poll and INEC readiness for 2023

https://hallmarknews.com/anambra-poll-and-inec-readiness-for-2023/

Mkpuru Mmiri: havoc in South East

Battle for non-interest banking hots up

Uzodinma mourns former Imo State military governor, Tanko Zubairu