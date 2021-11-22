Here are some reports on today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper

Agric crowdfunding: Investors lose billions to fake schemes



Obituary: Sani Dangote, billionaire who shunned the limelight, but it caught up with him in death



Zik Prize in Leadership: 26 years an unrelenting success story



2023: Atiku intensifies lobby as PDP shops for presidential candidate



Banks may suffer NPL spike as businesses groan



FMDQ set to excite market with derivatives



Ebenezer Onyeagwu: The Zenith money machine rolls on…



Taking enough fruits boosts immunity, experts advise



Debtors rattled as AMCON acquires teeth



MTN move to disrupt financial services industry



Foreign investors’ appetite for Nigerian startup grows



Budget 2021: Another hope in limbo



Save The Children Appoints Femi Otedola Vice President



Autopsy on Timothy Adegoke, OAU Student Murdered in Suspected Ritual Killing Takes Place Today