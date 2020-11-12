OBINNA EZUGWU

Business Hallmark Newspaper, one of Nigeria’s foremost business and financial information providers, has named Heritage Bank Plc as biggest supporter of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country in its Year 2020 People of the Year Awards.

The honour is part of the weekly publication’s concept of recognising outstanding individuals and corporate organisations that have affected the Nigerian economy in productive ways.

In a letter to Heritage Bank by Akogun Tola Adeniyi, Co-Chair of its Public Policy Forum, the newspaper said the bank’s choice was in recognition of the its outstanding role in the development of MSMEs in the country.

The letter reads in part, “We are pleased to inform you that the Editorial Board of our newspaper has voted Heritage Bank Plc as the best bank in MSME support in its Year 2020 People of the Year Awards.

“The choice is in recognition of your outstanding role in the development of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. You have consistently and innovatively developed initiatives supporting the MSME ecosystem thereby ensuring growth and continued investments in the sector.”

The newspaper emphasised that Heritage distinguished itself over the course of the year as the bank for businesses by its steadfast commitment to the provision of interventions across entire MSME value chains despite the associated risks of the sector.

“Our Editorial Board was particularly impressed by your steadfast commitment to the provision of interventions across entire MSME value chains despite the associated risks of the sector,” the letter read.

“These initiatives have catalyzed the geometric contributions of MSMEs to our economic development as well as the socioeconomic well-being of the citizenry. We are therefore, pleased to select Heritage Bank for this well-deserved honour.”

The award, according to the letter, will be presented at an elaborate dinner on Sunday November 22, 2020 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other winners to be presented with awards on the night are the Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chike Ihekweazu; Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika among other outstanding individuals and corporate organisations.

.