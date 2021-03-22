United States based fast food giant, Burger King, has announced plan to open outlets in Nigeria.

Franchisee of the Florida based multinational hamburger fast-food chain, Antoine Zammarieh, who made the disclosure in a tweet, said the firm had signed a development agreement for the Nigerian market.

He said he had always believed in the Nigerian people, expressing confidence that the venture will go a long way and prove successful for Burger King, Nigeria, and the company.

“I always believed in Nigeria and in its people. I am confident this venture will go a long way and prove successful for Burger King, Nigeria, and our company,” he said.

“I believe this would be a tremendous step towards giving more confidence into the Nigerian market and consumers in general.”