Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equity market last week was bullish as the All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.17% to close the week at 25,605.64 and N13.358 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.209 billion shares worth N10.957 billion in 18,013 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.072 billion shares valued at N7.384 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,684 deals.

The Construction/Real Estate industry led the activity chart with 954.529 million shares valued at N681.392 million traded in 218 deals; thus contributing 43.21% and 6.22% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Financial Services industry followed with 889.888 million shares worth N6.538 billion in 10,107 deals. The third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 209.437 million shares worth N579.990 million in 677 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely UACN- Property Development Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and LASACO Assurance Plc accounted for 1.229 billion shares worth N3.243 billion in 2,148 deals, contributing 55.61% and 29.60% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM Index which depreciated by 1.63%.

Forty-one (41) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-nine (29) equities in the previous week. Nineteen (19) equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty-six (36) equities in the previous week, while one hundred and three (103) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-eight (98) equities recorded in the previous week.

ACCESS BANK

Access Bank declared interim dividend of 25 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for the Half Year ended 30 June 2020. Qualification date is on Thursday, 17 September, 2020. Closure date is on Friday, 18 September, 2020. Payment date is on Monday, 28 September, 2020.

ZENITH BANK

Zenith Bank proposed an interim dividend of 30 kobo to its shareholders. Qualification date is on Wednesday, 16 September, 2020. Closure date is on Thursday, 17 September 2020 while payment date is on Tuesday, 22nd of September 2020.

GUARANTY TRUST BANK

Guaranty Trust Bank proposed 30 kobo interim dividend to its shareholders. Qualification date is Tuesday September 15, 2020. Closure of register is on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Payment date is on Monday, September 21, 2020.

STANBIC IBTC

Stanbic IBTC declared interim dividend of 40 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each to its shareholders. This is subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and regulatory approval. Qualification date is on Tuesday, 15 September 2020. Closure date is Wednesday, 16 September – Wednesday, 23 September 2020. Payment date is Wednesday, 30 September 2020.

UBA

United Bank for Africa declared an interim dividend of 17 kobo for the Half Year ended 30 June 2020. Qualification date is Tuesday, 15 September, 2020. Closure of Register is Wednesday, 16 September, 2020. Payment date is Wednesday 23, September, 2020.

LEARN AFRICA

Learn Africa Plc declared final dividend of 5 kobo for the year ended 31 March 2020. Qualification date Friday, 2nd October, 2020. Closure date is Monday, 5th – Friday, 9th October, 2020. Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled for Thursday, 15th October, 2020. Payment date is Friday, 16th October, 2020.

RED STAR EXPRESS

Red Star Express Plc proposed final dividend of 35 kobo for the year ended 31 March 2020. Qualification date is Friday, 18th September, 2020. Closure date is Monday, 21st – Friday, 25th September, 2020. Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. Payment date is Thursday, 15th October, 2020.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

A final dividend of 15 kobo was proposed by the firm to its shareholders for the year ended 31 March 2020. Qualification date is Thursday, 24 September, 2020. Closure date is Fri