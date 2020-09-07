Adebayo Obajemu

CFS Group Plc, a subsidiary of CITITRUST Holdings Plc, a Pan African Investment Holding Company, has unveiled a wholly-owned and new Investment/Asset Management Company subsidiary, CITITRUST Asset Management following the receipt of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the firm to provide Portfolio Management to corporations and institutional investors as well as Wealth Management, structured investments and other financial advisory services.

This development is disclosed in pursuant of the Fund/ Portfolio Manager License granted to Cititrust Asset Management Limited on August 31, 2020 in terms of the Investment & Securities Act (ISA) No. 29 of 2007 to conduct capital market transactions.

Peter Ikechukwu, the Country Chief Executive of CFS Group Plc., said, “The launch of the Asset Management business ties in with our plan to become a dominant player in the Financial Services sector.

“We are enthusiastic at the unique opportunity to bring investment products to the market as our goal is to constantly provide a wide range of solutions to support the evolving needs of our partners and the entire investment community”.

“The issuance of this approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission is a laudable development, one that will most definitely lead to an unprecedented basis for value creation within the Asset Management Space,” Peter said.

On the vision for CITITRUST Asset Management Limited (“CAML”), the Group Chief Executive of Cititrust Holdings Plc., Mr. Adeyemi Adefisan said: “we intend to support African Businesses and unlock the continent’s potentials through the management of several investment funds and provision of financial advisory services. Our focus is on growing wealth for our esteemed clients through our well-thought-through products.”