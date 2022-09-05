Building collapse: Lagos planning commissioner, Salako resigns

Lagos State commissioner for physical planning and urban development, Dr. Idris Salako, has resigned, after a recent building collapse in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The statement read in part, “This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”

The resignation comes on the heels of a recent collapse of a seven-storey building in Oniru, Lekki area of the state in which four persons reportedly died.